Six of the deceased were identified as Ratan Bijoy Chowdhury, 50, and his wife Modhumita Chowdhury, 45, from ward no. 1 of Dulahajra union of Chakaria upazila, Hazera Begum, 55, wife of Ismail, from ward no. 3 of Fanshiakhali union of the upazila, Rani Ridra, 60, from Banshkhali upazila of Chattogram, Purnima Rudra, 30, wife of Pradeep Rudra, and Sarthak Rudra, 3, son of Pradeep Rudra. One of the women couldn’t be identified at the time.
The injured were Pradeep Rudra, 35, Samoly Rudra, 7, and Babar Ali, 18.
Morshedul Islam, inspector of Chakaria’s Malumghat highway police, said a microbus carrying passengers fell into a roadside ditch as its driver lost control over the steering, killing seven people.
According to highway police and local sources, the microbus carrying passengers was on its way to Chattogram from Cox’s Bazar. It plunged into a roadside ditch in Bhendibazar area, leaving seven dead and three injured. The injured were taken to Chakaria upazila health complex.
Riyasat Azim Siddiquee, medical officer at Chakaria upazila health complex, said three women, a man and a child were brought to the hospital where physician pronounced them dead.
Another critically injured was shifted to Chattogram Medical College Hospital, he added.