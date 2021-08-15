Accident

Microbus plunge leaves seven dead in Cox’s Bazar

Seven people were killed and three others injured as a microbus plunged into a roadside ditch on Chattogram-Cox’s Bazar highway in Chakaria upazila of Cox’s Bazar on Sunday.

The accident took place in the upazila’s Bhendibazar area around 10:30am.

Six of the deceased were identified as Ratan Bijoy Chowdhury, 50, and his wife Modhumita Chowdhury, 45, from ward no. 1 of Dulahajra union of Chakaria upazila, Hazera Begum, 55, wife of Ismail, from ward no. 3 of Fanshiakhali union of the upazila, Rani Ridra, 60, from Banshkhali upazila of Chattogram, Purnima Rudra, 30, wife of Pradeep Rudra, and Sarthak Rudra, 3, son of Pradeep Rudra. One of the women couldn’t be identified at the time.

The injured were Pradeep Rudra, 35, Samoly Rudra, 7, and Babar Ali, 18.

Morshedul Islam, inspector of Chakaria’s Malumghat highway police, said a microbus carrying passengers fell into a roadside ditch as its driver lost control over the steering, killing seven people.

According to highway police and local sources, the microbus carrying passengers was on its way to Chattogram from Cox’s Bazar. It plunged into a roadside ditch in Bhendibazar area, leaving seven dead and three injured. The injured were taken to Chakaria upazila health complex.

Riyasat Azim Siddiquee, medical officer at Chakaria upazila health complex, said three women, a man and a child were brought to the hospital where physician pronounced them dead.

Another critically injured was shifted to Chattogram Medical College Hospital, he added.

