Gulshan building fire under control, four more critically injured

The blaze at a multi-storied building in Gulshan-2 in the city has been brought under control hours after it broke out on Sunday evening.

At least one person died in the fire and four were critically injured. Many stranded people were rescued from the 14-storey building. The number of casualties feared to be increased.

Firefighters were seen entering the residential building after the fire was extinguished at around 11:00pm. Smoke was billowing out of the building at that time. Rescuers said, several persons were still trapped inside the fire-ravaged building.

Fire service and civil defense officials said they rescued 13 persons including 8 women, 4 men and a child from 10th floor of the building.

*More to follow...