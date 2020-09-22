Mother, 8-month-old child killed as bus hit battery-run cycle van

Correspondent
Gopalganj
A mother and her minor child were killed after a speedy bus hit their battery-run cycle van on the Dhaka-Khulna highway in Goplaganj on Monday evening.

The deceased are Mira Begum, 35, wife of Rafiq Kazi and their eight-month-old son Nur Mohammad Kazi.

They are residents of Falsi village of Kashiani upazila of Gopalganj.

Kashiani police station officer-in-charge (OC) Azizur Rahman said Mira along with family members was going in her husband's battery-run cycle van to her father-in-law’s house in Falsi village.

A speedy bus headed for Byaspur, Kashiani from Gopalganj hit the van on the way at Milton Bazar at around 7:30pm, leaving Nur dead on the spot as he fell off her mother’s lap.

As locals rescued the wounded and rushed them to Gopalganj General Hospital, the physicians there declared Mira dead, added the OC.

