A woman and her daughter were killed in a collision between a truck and a three wheeler on Magura-Shalikha road at Junary in Shalikha of Magura on Monday morning, reports UNB.

The deceased were identified as Sharifa Khatun, 30, wife of Ibadul Islam of Kulum village of the upazila and her 10-month-old daughter Khadiza. Two other passengers were also injured in the accident.