Mother, son among 3 killed in Sirajganj road crashes

Prothom Alo English Desk
Three people including a woman and her son were killed and 11 others injured in separate road accidents in Sirajganj district on Sunday night, UNB reports.

The deceased are Monwara Begum,45, her son Nayan,20 and an unidentified person.

Officer-in-charge (OC) of Kamarkhanda police station Mosaddek Hossain said a truck hit a battery-run autorickshaw carrying Monwara and Nayan near Nalka bridge in Kamarkhanda upazila, leaving the duo dead on the spot.

Her daughter and the driver were severely wounded and they were rushed to Sirajganj 250-bed Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib General Hospital.

Meanwhile, Hatikumrul Highway Police SI Md. Abdullah Baki said an unidentified person was killed and nine others injured in a collision between a bus and a tractor on Hatikumrul-Bonpara highway in Tarash upazila of the district.

