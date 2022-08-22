Accident

3 killed in Barishal road crash

Prothom Alo English Desk
Three people were killed and several injured as a bus hit a trolley on Dhaka-Kuakata highway in Bakerganj upazila of Barishal on Monday, said police, UNB reports.

The deceased were identified as trolley driver Zohirul Talukdar, 25, his helpers-Rakib, 23, and Bayezid, 25.

The accident occurred around 10:30 am when the Barishal-bound bus of ‘Humayra Paribhahan’ crashed into the trolley on the highway and plunged into a roadside ditch, said Abul Kashem, leader of Bakerganj Fire Station.

The accident left the trolley driver dead on spot as the vehicle overturned after being hit by the bus, he added.

The two injured were rushed to Sher-e-Bangla Medical College and Hospital where physician declared the them dead, said Alaudding Milon, officer-in-charge (OC) of Bakerganj police station.

Several passengers of the bus were injured and are undergoing treatment at a local hospital, he added.

Police seized the vehicles but the bus driver managed to flee the scene, the OC added.

