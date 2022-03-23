Narayanganj launch capsize: Death toll rises to 12

The death toll from Sunday's launch accident in the Shitalakkhya River off Narayanganj coast rose to 12, with the recovery of four more bodies on Tuesday, reports UNB.

A rescue team of the local fire service fished out the body of Abdullah Al Jaber, 30, at around 8.00am and that of a three-year-old child named Arohi at around 10.30 am from the river, said deputy assistant director (media cell) of Fire Service and Civil Defence headquarters, Mohamamd Shahjahan Shikdar.

Later at 10.00am, the Coast Guard members recovered the body of another person from Gazaria in Munshiganj. However, the deceased’s identity is yet to be confirmed.