Narayanganj mosque blast death toll reaches 26

With the death of two more victims from Narayanganj mosque blast at Sheikh Hasina National Burn and Plastic Surgery Institute on Sunday night, the death toll from the incident has reached 26, reports UNB.
The deceased were identified as Abul Bashar Molla, 51 and Monir Farazi, 30, said said Partho Shankar Paul, the resident physician of the institute.
A total of 26 people have so far succumbed to their injuries at the burn institute.
The rest deceased were identified as Julhas, 35, Shamim, 45 and Md Ali Master, 55, Md Delwar, 48, Muazzin of the mosque, Jewel, 7, Md Jamal, 40, Sabbir, 18, Jubayer, 18, Humayun Kabir, 70, Kuddus Bepari, 70, Md Ibrahim, 42, Mostafa Kamal, 34, Rifat, 18, and Junayet, 28, Md Rasel, 30, Mainuddin, 12, Joynal, 50, Kanchan Hawladar, 50, Nayan, 27, Rassel, 34, Baha Uddin, 55.
There was a huge explosion at the mosque around 8:30 on Friday night at Baitus Salat Jam-e-Masjid in Paschim Talla area in Narayanganj, injuring around 50 people and scorching six air-conditioners, tiles, sliding glass doors, windows, electric fans and panels.
Among the injured, 37 were admitted to the Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery at the DMCH.
Prime minister Sheikh Hasina directed the authorities concerned to ensure the best treatment for the patients who suffered burn injuries in the explosion at the Narayanganj mosque.