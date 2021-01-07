Nearly 5,000 people killed in accidents in 2020: Nishcha

As many as 4,969 people have died in 4,092 road, rail and waterway accidents in 2020, according to Nirapad Sarak Chai (Nishcha).

Nishcha, an organisation involved in the movement for safe roads, also reveals that some 5,085 were injured.

Chairman of Nishcha Ilias Kanchan presented the figures at the press conference at the National Press Club on Wednesday morning.

He said that the number of road accidents has decreased in 2020 as compared to 2019.

But the number is still high for one year as most of the vehicles did not operate due to coronavirus for a long time in 2020.