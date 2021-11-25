Now Dhaka north city garbage truck snatches Ahsan Kabir's life

Eye-witness Md Sabbir said like other vehicles, the RCV of DNCC was stuck in a traffic jam. Once the vehicles started moving, the RCV hit a motorcycle. The rider of bike, Ahsan Kabir, fell on the ground in the impact and then the garbage truck ran over his head. As people chased the RCV, its driver and assistant left the vehicle at the Green Road traffic signal and escaped.
There were two people on the bike, according to witnesses, but police could not tell the whereabouts of the other person.
The body was taken to Dhaka Medical College Hospital. The vehicle was there till filing this report.
Traffic sergeant of the area, Asim Kumar Sutradhar, said the accident took place around 2:30am. On information, they rushed to the spot but could not find the motorcycle. Two people were riding the bike, he added.
Ahsan Kabir’s head was flattened and he was identified after recovering a national identity card from the spot.
On Wednesday, a RCV of Dhaka South City Corporation ran over Naim Hasan, a 17-year-student of Notre Dame College, while crossing the road in front of the capital’s Gulistan Hall Market on his way to the college around 11:45am.
The death of Naim Hasan sparked protest in parts of Dhaka with students of various schools and colleges demonstrating in the capital’s Motijheel, Shantinagar and Farmgate areas.