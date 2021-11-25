Now Dhaka north city garbage truck snatches Ahsan Kabir's life

A refuse collection vehicle (RCV) of a Dhaka city corporation killed another persons, just a day after a student of Notre Dame Collage met the same fate.

Md Ahsan Kabir Khan, a former employee of Prothom Alo, died on the spot after a garbage truck of Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) ran over him in front of Bashundhara City Shopping Complex in the capital’s Panthapath around 2:30am on Thursday.