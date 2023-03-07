Death toll rises to 16 in explosion at Siddique Bazar

Death toll in the explosion that took place at a building of Siddique Bazar in the capital rises to 16 and over 100 others injured in the incident.

Deaths of more people are feared from the incident.

A devastating explosion took place at the Siddique Bazar near BRTC bus counter at around 4:45pm on Tuesday. Two adjacent buildings are damaged. One is a seven storied building while another is five storied. Basement, first and second floors of the seven storied building were damaged.