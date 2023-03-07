Death toll rises to 16 in explosion at Siddique Bazar

The first floor of the five storied building was damaged and from second floor to fifth floors are offices of BRAC Bank. Some 11 units of the Fire Service are conducting rescue operations.
In the afternoon, the fire service said the place of the incident was adjacent to the BRTC bus counter in Gulistan.
Rescuing the injured from the damaged building in the explosion, over one hundred people are being sent to Dhaka Medical College Hospital.
Bodies of 16 people have been brought to Dhaka Medical College Hospital and kept in the emergency department.
At least two of the deceased are women. Details of the deceased, however, were immediately unavailable.
Earlier on Saturday, seven people were killed and score others injured after explosions occurred at an oxygen factory in Sitakunda, Chattogram.
The next day, three people were killed in an explosion at a building at the capital’s Science Laboratory area.