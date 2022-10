The bodies of four people, who went missing after a fishing trawler sank in the Karnaphuli River in Chattogram on Wednesday, were recovered from the river on Thursday.

Two of the deceased were identified as Faruq Bin Abdullah and Rahmat Mia while others’ identities couldn’t be ascertained yet.

Naval police and coast guard members recovered the bodies from the river after conducting rescue operation till 1:00pm today, said Md Ekram Ullah, officer-in-charge (OC) of Sadarghat Naval police station.