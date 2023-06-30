2 killed in head-on collision of bus, car in Gaibandha

Two people were killed in a head-on collision between a bus and a car in Gobindaganj of Gaibandha on Friday.

The accident occurred at around 7.30 am in front of a BRAC office in Pantapara on the Dhaka-Rangpur highway.

The deceased were identified as Mizan Mia, 35 and Abul Bashar Mia, 55. Mizan Mia was the driver of the car while Abul Bashar was the owner.