2 killed in head-on collision of bus, car in Gaibandha

Two people were killed in a head-on collision between a bus and a car in Gobindaganj of Gaibandha on Friday.
The accident occurred at around 7.30 am in front of a BRAC office in Pantapara on the Dhaka-Rangpur highway.
The deceased were identified as Mizan Mia, 35 and Abul Bashar Mia, 55. Mizan Mia was the driver of the car while Abul Bashar was the owner.
According to the national identity card they were carrying, Mizan Mia is from the Daudkandi area of the Meghna upazila in Cumilla and Abul Bashar was from the Khilkhet area in the capital.
Gobindaganj fire service and civil defence’s station officer Arif Anwar confirmed the accident to Prothom Alo.
Quoting the locals, he told Prothom Alo over the phone that the car was heading towards Rangpur with one passenger. As soon as it reached the Pantapara area, a bus from the opposite direction collided head-on with the car leaving Mizan Mia and Abul Bashar dead on the spot.
However, none of the passengers of the bus was injured in the incident, he added.
The fire service official further said the police seized the bus. The members of Gobindaganj fire service recovered the bodies.
Gobindaganj highway police have seized the bus. However, the bus driver and his assistant had fled the scene before police arrived.