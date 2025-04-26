5 killed in Rangamati road crash

Five people were killed and one injured in a collision between a pickup and a CNG-run auto-rickshaw on Chattogram-Rangamati road in Rubber Bagan area under Kawkhali upazila of Rangamati on Saturday morning.

The identities of the deceased could not be confirmed immediately, said officer-in-charge of Kawkhali police station Saiful Islam Sohag.

Five people including the auto-rickshaw driver died on the spot in the road crash occurred around 11:00am, said the OC.

Police were heading to the spot after being informed and the bodies would be sent to Rangamati General Hospital, he added.