Accident

5 killed in Rangamati road crash

UNB
Chattogram
File photo

Five people were killed and one injured in a collision between a pickup and a CNG-run auto-rickshaw on Chattogram-Rangamati road in Rubber Bagan area under Kawkhali upazila of Rangamati on Saturday morning.

The identities of the deceased could not be confirmed immediately, said officer-in-charge of Kawkhali police station Saiful Islam Sohag.

Five people including the auto-rickshaw driver died on the spot in the road crash occurred around 11:00am, said the OC.

Police were heading to the spot after being informed and the bodies would be sent to Rangamati General Hospital, he added.

Follow the Google news channel to get Prothom Alo's latest news
Read more from Accident