Microbus with bridal party plunges into canal at Borguna, 7 dead
At least seven people were killed as a microbus carrying a bridal party plunged into a canal when a bridge collapsed in Haldia Bazar area of Chawra union in Amtali upazila of Borguna on Saturday.
All the deceased were passengers of the vehicle and details were immediately unavailable.
Amtali police officer in-charge (OC) Kazi Shakhawat Hossain confirmed the deaths to Prothom Alo.
On information, police went to the spot and recovered seven dead bodies from the sunken microbus and the death toll might increase. The vehicle is still under water, the OC said.