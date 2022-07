Four women were killed after their boat capsized in Gungiajuri Haor in Bahubal upazila of Habiganj Wednesday following a storm, UNB reports.

The boat capsized near village Rawail at 6:45pm as they went to relatives’ house in village Snanghat to invite them to a wedding, Rakibul Islam Khan, office-in-charge (OC) of Bahubal Police Station, said.