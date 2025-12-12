Two students killed as motorcycle collides with DSCC garbage truck
Two private university students were killed early Friday when their motorcycle collided with a Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) garbage truck in the capital’s Demra area. They were returning from a Haldi ceremony.
The deceased were identified as Tahsin Topu, 25, and Iram Hridoy, 23, both students of private universities. Tahsin lived with his family in Sanarpar, Demra, while Iram lived in a rented house in the Chittagong Road area.
Demra Police Station Sub-Inspector Md Rubel Hawlader told Prothom Alo this morning that the accident occurred on Mini Cox’s Bazar Road in Dharmikpara, where a DSCC garbage truck collided head-on with their motorcycle.
The impact threw both students onto the road, leaving them critically injured. They were taken to Dhaka Medical College Hospital, where physicians declared them dead. Police have seized the garbage truck, but the driver fled the scene.
Tawshif Hossain, a friend of the victims and a resident of Dharmikpara who attended the Haldi ceremony, said they had all gathered for the ceremony of a senior acquaintance.
After the event, some stayed back for tea while Tahsin and Iram went out for a ride. Moments later, they heard a loud crash. Rushing to the spot, they saw the motorcycle trapped under the truck, with both riders lying on the road. They were then taken to the hospital.
Inspector Md Faruk, in charge of the police camp at DMCH, said physicians pronounced Tahsin dead around 4:45 am, while Iram died around 5:30 am during treatment. The bodies have been kept in the hospital morgue for autopsy.