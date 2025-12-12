Two students killed as motorcycle collides with DSCC garbage truck

Demra Police Station Sub-Inspector Md Rubel Hawlader told Prothom Alo this morning that the accident occurred on Mini Cox’s Bazar Road in Dharmikpara, where a DSCC garbage truck collided head-on with their motorcycle.

The impact threw both students onto the road, leaving them critically injured. They were taken to Dhaka Medical College Hospital, where physicians declared them dead. Police have seized the garbage truck, but the driver fled the scene.

Tawshif Hossain, a friend of the victims and a resident of Dharmikpara who attended the Haldi ceremony, said they had all gathered for the ceremony of a senior acquaintance.