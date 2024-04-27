Reckless city corporation garbage trucks take 13 lives in three years

In the last three years, at least 13 people have lost their lives being hit by garbage disposal trucks of the two city corporations in Dhaka. In most cases, no action has been taken against the people involved in these accidents. Many of the city corporation drivers don’t have license to operate heavier vehicles.

According to persons involved in the transport system, urban planners and city corporation officials, basically the disarrangement of the city corporation’s waste transport system is responsible for these accidents. Several investigations into the incidents of accidents have come up with the observation that the drivers were at fault.

Even the report prepared by an investigation committee of Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) itself highlighted the picture of mismanagement and irregularities in the transport department of the organisation. And there are allegations against city corporation drivers that they let outsiders drive the vehicles, allotted on their own behalf.

Lastly, a school student has been killed being hit by a garbage truck of Dhaka South City Corporation in Mugda area of the capital on Thursday night. The name of the victim student is Mahin Ahmed (13) and he was student of class seven at Ideal School and College, Motijheel.