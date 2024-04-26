Road accidents: Killing on the highways continues unabated

After 15 people were killed on 16 April in Faridpur when a bus and a small truck collided, it was learnt that the bus had no fitness certificate. The truck was carrying passengers illegally. The road was riddled with ruts and potholes. The district administration inquiry committee later said that the accident was caused by excessive speed, the driver's drowsiness and an easy-bike in front of the bus.

It is the responsibility of the Bangladesh Road Transport Authority (BRTA) to check whether the bus had fitness or not. It is the responsibility of the highway police to prevent trucks from picking up passengers, speeding and to prevent three-wheelers on the highways.

It is the responsibility of the Roads and Highways Department (RHD) to keep the roads free of ruts and potholes. And it is the responsibility of the vehicle owners to ensure that the drivers got sufficient rest.