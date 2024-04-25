17 killed in separate road accidents including 9 in Sajek

Nine day labourers have died and another six sustained injuries as a minitruck plunged into a roadside gorge in Daripara area of Baghaichari in Rangamati.

The incident took place on Shijakchhara-Udaipur road in Sajek union Wednesday evening, said locals and the police.

They said 15 workers from Dighinala in Khagrachari were travelling to the Udaipur border area by the minitruck for some work. But the driver of the vehicle lost control over its steering when the truck reached at the ‘90 degree hill’ in Daripara area around 6:00 pm and it fell into the gorge.