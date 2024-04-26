CUET protest: Transport owners, workers and BRTA must wake up

The government has given reassurance that the Eid journey will be safe this year. However according to Road Safety Foundation records, total 367 people have been killed and 1,500 have been injured in 358 accidents in just 15 days before and after the Eid.

Factors such as faulty vehicles, speeding, unskilled drivers and their physical as well as mental ailments have been pointed out as the reasons behind the accidents.

Last Monday, two students, who were riding a motorcycle, died when a bus hit their bike on Chattogram-Kaptai road in Zianagar area near Chittagong University of Engineering and Technology (CUET). They victims were Shanto Saha, a third-year student at the civil engineering department of CUET and Towfiq Hossain, a second-year student of the same department.