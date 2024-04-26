CUET students call off protest, traffic movement resumes

The students of Chittagong University of Engineering and Technology (CUET) have called off their movement in protest of deaths of two of their classmates in a road crash as the university was declared closed.

The university authorities held a meeting with 20 protesting students at around 8:30 pm yesterday, Thursday. Following the meeting, the students called off their protest and traffic movement began on the Chattogram-Kaptai road as they lifted the blockade and moved away from the road.

The students said their demand of arresting the accused bus driver had been met. The university authorities have made commitments to form a fund for compensation aided by existing and former students, CUET teachers and officials.