CUET shut sine die, bus torched
Authorities of Chittagong University of Engineering and Technology (CUET) have shut the university sine die amid demonstrations of students in the wake of death of two students in a road accident four days ago.
The CUET authorities asked the male students to vacate residential halls within 5:00pm today and female students within 9 in the morning tomorrow.
The decision was taken at the academic council’s 151st emergency meeting today. The announcement was made public in a notice signed by CUET registrar Sheikh Mohammad Humayun Kabir.
The meeting was chaired by CUET vice chancellor Mohammad Rafiqul Alam. Pro VC Mohammad Jamal Uddin Ahmed, registrar and student welfare department’s director Md Rezaul Karim were also present at the meeting.
Meanwhile, the demonstrating students torched a bus of Shah Amanat Paribahan at Swadhinata Chattar of the campus after the authorities made announcement of closure. Some students also misbehaved with a teacher at that time. A tense situation is prevailing on the campus.
Earlier, Shanto Saha, third-year-student of civil engineering department at CUET and Towfiq Hossain, second-year-student from the same department, were killed after a Shah Amanat Paribahan bus ran over their motorcycle in the Zianagar area of Rangunia on Monday.
The students have been demonstrating since then. The demonstrating students blocked road for around 13 hours on Wednesday.