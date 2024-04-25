CUET shut sine die, bus torched

Authorities of Chittagong University of Engineering and Technology (CUET) have shut the university sine die amid demonstrations of students in the wake of death of two students in a road accident four days ago.

The CUET authorities asked the male students to vacate residential halls within 5:00pm today and female students within 9 in the morning tomorrow.

The decision was taken at the academic council’s 151st emergency meeting today. The announcement was made public in a notice signed by CUET registrar Sheikh Mohammad Humayun Kabir.