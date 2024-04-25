CUET VC confined, students against leaving halls

Humayun Kabir told Prothom Alo, “The campus will remain shut for an indefinite period. We repeatedly tried to hold dialogue with the students but they did not respond well. That’s why we decided to shut the university. We are yet to decide what will be done if they (students) don’t leave the halls.”

Meanwhile, the decision to shut the campus further enraged the demonstrating students as they torched two buses of Shah Amanat Paribahan at Swadhinata Chattar and the main gate of the campus. Some students also misbehaved with a teacher at that time. A tense situation is prevailing on the campus.

Earlier, Shanto Saha, third-year-student of civil engineering department at CUET and Towfiq Hossain, second-year-student from the same department, were killed after a Shah Amanat Paribahan bus ran over their motorcycle in the Zianagar area of Rangunia on Monday.

The students have been demonstrating since then. The demonstrating students blocked the road for around 13 hours on Wednesday.