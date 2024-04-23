CUET students block road and demonstrate

Students of Chattogram University of Engineering and Technology (CUET) started demonstrating by blocking roads protesting against the death of two students.

The students placed logs to block Kaptai Road in front of the main gate of CUET campus at around 9:00am on Tuesday.

Hundreds of students took position on the road and start chanting slogans.

Hundreds of vehicles have been stuck on the Kaptai Road due to the demonstration by the students.

Two students of the civil engineering department at the CUET were killed after a bus ran over them at the Zianagar area under the Rangunia police station of Chattogram on Monday afternoon.

*More to follow...