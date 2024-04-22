2 CUET students killed in road crash
Two students of the civil engineering department at the Chittagong University of Engineering and Technology (CUET) were killed after a bus ran over them.
According to the locals and witnesses, the accident occurred at around 3:30 pm on Monday in the Zianagar area under the Rangunia police station of Chattogram.
The deceased were identified as Shanto Saha, third-year-student of civil engineering department and Towfik Hossain, second-year-student from the same department.
Apart from them, Zakaria Himu, a second-year-student of the department was critically injured in the accident. He has been undergoing treatment at the Evercare Hospital in the port city.
The witnesses say a speeding bus of a local transport company, Shah Amanat Line, rammed into the motorcycle carrying the three CUET students from behind leaving Shanto Saha dead on the spot. People took the injured to the hospital. However, Towfik succumbed to his injuries on the way to hospital. Later, the agitated students seized the bus.
According to latest updates, the agitated students blocked the road in front of the campus and seized four other buses of Shah Amanat Line. Deputy director of directorate of student's welfare (DSW) at CUET Saiful Islam is present at the spot.
Speaking to Prothom Alo, he said initiatives have been taken to form a probe committee over the incident and identify the people involved in the incident as soon as possible.
He further said, “This is a very unfortunate incident. Those who are liable will be brought to book through a proper investigation. The university authorities will make sure that such incidents don’t repeat.”