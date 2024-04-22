2 CUET students killed in road crash

Two students of the civil engineering department at the Chittagong University of Engineering and Technology (CUET) were killed after a bus ran over them.

According to the locals and witnesses, the accident occurred at around 3:30 pm on Monday in the Zianagar area under the Rangunia police station of Chattogram.

The deceased were identified as Shanto Saha, third-year-student of civil engineering department and Towfik Hossain, second-year-student from the same department.

Apart from them, Zakaria Himu, a second-year-student of the department was critically injured in the accident. He has been undergoing treatment at the Evercare Hospital in the port city.