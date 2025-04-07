Dialogue on political settlement lacks people's inclusion

Prothom Alo :

Over the last few months there has been much talk about reforms. What is your observation about reforms?

Hossain Zillur Rahman

Reform has become a catchword in recent times, but what are reforms actually? From the very outset there has been a perception that reform means to shake everything up and bring about large structural changes. We must see where the reforms are needed. I feel it is necessary to look at the necessity of reforms from three angles.

Firstly, there is need to step up the efficacy of our state machinery. We have an expansive state machinery, but it has massive shortcomings in providing the expected services and doing so dynamically. There is a lot of paperwork, but all this is held up due to the lack of implementation capacity. Whether it is the health sector, the education section, one-step service or whatever, the main objective of the reforms must be to bring about radical changes in the state machinery's operational and service mindset in these areas.

The biggest obstacle in this area is the deep-rooted administrative culture where cronyism and dominance rules over merit, efficiency and service-oriented mindsets. The matter of the administration cadre must be mentioned here, as well as the propensity to render the local governments powerless. Also to be mentioned here is the unwarranted dominance by the various narrow-minded politicised professional groups in departmental work.

Secondly, there is need for reforms in the power structure and power distribution. A part of this task is to identify specific structural areas and areas of application in order to address the autocratic propensities. The other part is to come up with recommendations for effective changes to create consensus through understanding.

The main pillars of the autocratic rule for the past 15 years were extreme empowerment of the prime minister's position, establish an MP rule in the areas, and extreme and cruel misuse of the police administration and judicial administration. If reforms are not carried out in the power structure of at least these three areas, it will not be possible to establish any meaningful reforms.

Outside of increasing the effectiveness of the state machinery and stemming autocratic propensities, there is a third viewpoint that is relevant in discussions on reforms. That is about certain reforms to create a developed society. There was a time when we were a poverty-ridden country. Now we have a sort of financial capability and various dynamic aspects of society have emerged. There is opportunity to expand the scope of our demands for livable cities, an improved standard of connectivity, a knowledge-based society. This will require new thinking and innovations. These too are a part of reforms.

If viewed from these three angles, there will be a link between the people and the reforms. This will enhance the acceptability of reforms. Why do we want reforms? The bottom line is that this will make people's lives a bit easier, a bit better. They should feel that they too are stakeholders in this country. They have the right to contribute to building the future of the country. But I note a unilateral propensity in the talks that are taking place on reforms at present.