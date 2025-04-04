Reforms or just ‘ballot paper faces’

Many among us nowadays feel that free, fair and inclusive elections are not enough for us to establish the aspired democratic state. That is why before the next election, we must carry out reforms of the constitution, the laws and everything to ensure a foolproof security system to safeguard democracy.

We see in the birthplace of democracy, Europe and the US, extremist rightwing and fascist parties or individuals ascending to power or gradually gaining strength, and that since 2006 there has been a steady decline in the number of functional democratic countries around the world. Was this because there were problems in their constitutions and laws? If so, then those countries should be gradually discussing constitutional and legal reforms, but are they doing so? Or are they discussing how to deal with these circumstances politically? A little searching will give anyone the answer.

The solution to the existing situation of conflict over reforms can be this: Those who feel that the people had taken to the streets to topple Sheikh Hasina and bring about reforms to prevent a return of fascism, can make reforms the main agenda of their election manifesto. They can highlight which reforms will benefit the people. They can politically confront those who harm the people without carrying out reforms. If they thus win the mandate of the people and form the government, they can then carry out their aspired reforms.

If, as they claim, the people want reforms, then they should win the election. Even if they cannot win, as the opposition they can motivate the people about reforms if BNP comes to power with a lesser inclination for reforms. If they can generate public demand for reforms, then BNP will have to acquiesce to the reforms that they were previously unwilling to do. If BNP does not comply, then the apprehension of defeat in the subsequent election will increase. That is how a democratic system works.

Some feel that it is essential to carry out reforms on all the issues just in case BNP comes to power and wants to remain at the helm through election engineering like Sheikh Hasina. If a government decides that it will not hold a proper election, then no laws or amendments can hold it back. There are such examples all over the world, and in this country too in recent times.