‘407 die in 399 accidents during Eid trips’
A staggering 407 individuals lost their lives and 1,398 suffered injuries in 399 road accidents across the country during the Eid vacation, said the passenger welfare association.
They also noted that at least 198, or nearly 50 per cent of the accidents were associated with motorcycles that led to 165 fatalities and 240 injuries.
The association’s accident monitoring cell compiled the accident data from 4 April to 18 April and prepared a comprehensive report. It took into account the media reports and information provided by the national orthopedic hospital and rehabilitation centre.
Mojammel Haque, secretary general of the association, disclosed the report at a press briefing at the Dhaka Reporters’ Unity on Saturday.
According to the report, a total of 24 fatalities and 21 injuries were recorded in 18 accidents on railtrack, while seven individuals lost their lives and five were injured in accidents on the river routes.
The accidents have increased 31 per cent in comparison with the previous Eid-ul-Fitr, while fatalities rose 24 per cent and injuries nearly 150 per cent.
The association noted that the number of homegoing people went up by 20 per cent due to extended vacation. Although various regulating and law-enforcement agencies were on the field, incidents of charging extra fare and harassment reached their peaks during the Eid trips.
Regarding the nature of accidents, they said more than 32 per cent of accidents took place on the national highways, while 10 per cent on regional highways and 50 per cent on feeder roads.
To address the situation, the association recommended urgent measures, including halting the import and registration of motorcycles and easy bikes, enhancing lighting on national and regional highways, and introducing a digital vehicle fitness checking system.
Besides, they suggested separating lanes for slow and fast-moving vehicles, as well as measures to curb extortion and regulate the working conditions of drivers.
At the press briefing, former lawmaker Lutfunnessa Khan, public transport specialist Abdul Haque, president of the association Tawhidul Haque, and other post-bearers were present.