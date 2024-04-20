‘407 die in 399 accidents during Eid trips’ 

The association’s accident monitoring cell compiled the accident data from 4 April to 18 April and prepared a comprehensive report. It took into account the media reports and information provided by the national orthopedic hospital and rehabilitation centre.

Mojammel Haque, secretary general of the association, disclosed the report at a press briefing at the Dhaka Reporters’ Unity on Saturday.

According to the report, a total of 24 fatalities and 21 injuries were recorded in 18 accidents on railtrack, while seven individuals lost their lives and five were injured in accidents on the river routes.