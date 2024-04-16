Accident

13 killed in bus-pickup van collision in Faridpur

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
Photo shows the damaged bus and the pickup van after the accident the takes place on the Dhaka-Khulna highway in in Tetultala area of Sadar upazila in Faridpur on 16 April 2024.AIimuzzaman

At least 13 people were killed in a collision between a bus and pickup van on the Dhaka-Khulna highway in Sadar upazila of Faridpur on Tuesday.

The accident took place in the Tetultala area of the uapzila’s Kanaipur union parishad around 7:45am.

Details of the deceased couldn't be known immediately.

According to locals and police sources, a Magura-bound bus of Unique Paribahan, coming from Dhaka, collided with a pickup van, coming from Alphadanga of Faridpur, in the area, leaving 11 people dead on the spot. Two other succumbed to injuries at the Dhaka Medical College Hospital.

Karimpur highway police station officer-in-charge (OC) Md Salauddin Chowdhury confirmed the matter to Prothom Alo.

On information, police recovered the bodies from the spot, but details of the deceased could not be known, he said.

