13 killed in bus-pickup van collision in Faridpur
At least 13 people were killed in a collision between a bus and pickup van on the Dhaka-Khulna highway in Sadar upazila of Faridpur on Tuesday.
The accident took place in the Tetultala area of the uapzila’s Kanaipur union parishad around 7:45am.
Details of the deceased couldn't be known immediately.
According to locals and police sources, a Magura-bound bus of Unique Paribahan, coming from Dhaka, collided with a pickup van, coming from Alphadanga of Faridpur, in the area, leaving 11 people dead on the spot. Two other succumbed to injuries at the Dhaka Medical College Hospital.
Karimpur highway police station officer-in-charge (OC) Md Salauddin Chowdhury confirmed the matter to Prothom Alo.
On information, police recovered the bodies from the spot, but details of the deceased could not be known, he said.