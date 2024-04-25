Students’ demand for safe roads goes unheeded

After the death of two students of Shaheed Ramiz Uddin Cantonment School and College in Dhaka in July 2018, students from different educational institutions took to the streets protesting against the deaths of fellow students and demanded safe roads.

At different protest rallies, students chanted various slogans including ‘we want safe roads’ and ‘we want justice’. Students took control of traffic management. Even law enforcers were not spared while enforcing with the traffic rules. At the time the authorities said the students opened their eyes. People from various walks of life expected that the traffic mismanagement and road accidents would undergo a sea change.

In the wake of the students' movement demanding safe roads, the government took various decisions including enactment of a law. Many projects have been taken and public money has been spent to ensure safe roads. The measures taken by the relevant government departments and agencies are not implemented properly. The ultimate result is zero. On the flip side, mismanagement and chaos on the roads prevail. Road accidents and deaths have increased further.