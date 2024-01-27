1,100 children killed on roads in 2023: Road Safety Foundation

Nobody talks about Yeasin anymore in front of his father Abdul Khaleque. Seven-year-old Yeasin was killed in a road accident in June last year. His family is from the Tarakandi village in Dhunat upazila of Bogura.

Yeasin was a fifth grader. He was playing with his friends beside the road on the day of the accident. He was run over by a paddy-laden three-wheeler. Yeasin was taken to a local hospital, but he died before reaching there, the physicians on duty at the hospital said.

Yeasin’s father Abdul Khaleque was not in the country at the time. He returned after his son’s death. Prothom Alo spoke to Yeasin’s uncle Abu Taleb on Friday. He was saying, “We don’t talk about our son (Yeasin) any more. His father faints crying if we take his name.”

Yeasin was the lone child of his parents. They are passing days in unbearable pain after losing their boy. Children are being killed in road accidents every day.