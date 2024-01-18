Road accident: Delay in process of paying compensation

The government has initiated a compensation scheme for victims of road accidents, but the process is facing delays.

Concerns have been raised that there is insufficient human resources dedicated to the programme, and the government's efforts to publicise the compensation scheme have been inadequate. Consequently, the number of applications for compensation is dwindling.

In 2018, provisions for financial assistance to road accident victims were added to the Road Transport Act. The rules for compensation were officially notified on 3 January of the following year.