Compensation for victims of road accidents from 22 October

Kamala Parvin was returning to Faridpur’s Boalmari after treatment of her ailing mother in Dhaka on 24 June. Kamala and six other members of her family died in a road accident at Maligram area on Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Highway (Dhaka-Bhanga expressway).

The ambulance carrying the family hit the guardrail of the highway and caught fire. Kamala, her two sons, a daughter, mother, sister and nephew all died on the spot. The driver of the ambulance also succumbed to injuries later.

Kamala’s husband Md Alamgir in an application sought compensation over the death of his wife and children. A separate application was made seeking reparation for others. The government has decided to compensate this family.

The government in Road Transport Act of 2018 included provision of compensation for the victims of road accidents. The compensation is finally being provided to the victims. A fund has already been created to this end. Sources said prime minister Sheikh Hasina would roll out the initiative by handing over compensation to victims on 22 October.

Family of a deceased person will receive Tk 500,000 in compensation and victims of injuries will receive a highest compensation of Tk 300,000. Persons with knowledge of the development said the government’s initiative is a good one but there are some concerns.