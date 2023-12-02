Why did Nokkhotro’s father have to die on the streets?

It was Aneel Nokkhotro's fifth birthday on 5 November. He had a lot of fun with his father on his birthday this year. But his happiness didn’t last more than two days. His father left him for good on 7 November.

On that night Nokkhotro’s father Ariful Islam Arif (42) along with one of his friend, Shouvik Karim (40) died in a road accident. Around 11:45pm that night a truck hit their bike in front of the Eastern Tower in Eskaton of the capital.

Going to Ariful Islam’s house in Eskaton on 15 November afternoon, his wife Rebeka Sultana was found sitting silent on the sofa. Arif’s father was speechless at the dining table. He stood up and went to his room a bit later.

When Rebeka managed to speak, she said his father doesn’t talk to others like before anymore. She said, “I called Arif on his cellphone around 12:00am on the night of 7 November, as he was late to return home. The call was received by the sub-inspector of Hatirjheel police station. He asked us to go to the spot as soon as possible. When I reached there everything was finished.”