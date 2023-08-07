Road accidents: Why is the law not implemented?

Last Saturday in Sitakunda, Chattogram, a tragic incident occurred where a lorry carrying a heavy container weighing 35 tons fell onto a moving private car. This cannot be merely categorised as an accident anymore. Such incidents have become alarmingly frequent. In May of last year, two passengers lost their lives when a goods-laden container fell on a rickshaw after the lorry’s rope broke in the Patenga Steel Mill Bazar area of Chattogram city. These occurrences raise serious concerns about road safety and the risk people face while traveling.

Recently, journalist Manjur Hossain Milon’s death shocked everyone. He was hit by a truck on the Kapasia-Vakuadi road in Kotbajalia village of Kapasia upazila, Gazipur. According to a report by Prothom Alo, the journalist was riding a motorcycle when the truck struck him, causing him to fall on the side of the road.

Subsequently, he confronted the truck driver about the incident, leading to a heated argument between them. Shockingly, the driver deliberately drove the truck over the journalist, resulting in his untimely death. The family strongly believes it was a premeditated murder.

We urgently call for a fair investigation into this tragic incident and demand exemplary punishment for the person responsible.