2 / 22

A woman reacts as she salvages tree branches to be used for firewood from the rubble outside a damaged building at the site of an overnight Israeli airstrike in Lebanon's southern village of Ain Qana on 6 June 2025. The attack on what the Israeli military said was Hezbollah's underground drone factories came on the eve of Eid-ul-Azha, one of the main religious festivals on the Muslim calendar. AFP