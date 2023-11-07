Road crash kills 7 of a family including 3 children in Chattogram

Seven people of a family including three children were killed and two others injured in a head-on-collision between a bus and CNG-run auto-rickshaw in Hathazari upazila of Chattogram on Tuesday, police said.

The accident took place on Chattogram-Khagrachhari regional highway at the Board School area of ward 7 of Mirzapur union of the upazila around 12:00pm.

Police could not disclose details of the deceased and the injured immediately.