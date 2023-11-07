Road crash kills 7 of a family including 3 children in Chattogram

Seven people of a family including three children were killed and two others injured in a head-on-collision between a bus and CNG-run auto-rickshaw in Hathazari upazila of Chattogram on Tuesday, police said.
The accident took place on Chattogram-Khagrachhari regional highway at the Board School area of ward 7 of Mirzapur union of the upazila around 12:00pm.
Police could not disclose details of the deceased and the injured immediately.
The local public representative said the victims were passengers of the auto-rickshaw and they were going to Fatikchhari from Rawshan Hat of Patia, and the vehicle collided head-on with bus bound for Chattogram city.
Locals said the auto-rickshaw has been sandwiched in the impact of the collision. Two people were rescued and sent to Chattogram Medical College Hospital.
Mirzapur union parishad chairman Akther Hossain Khan told Prothom Alo around 12:30pm from the spot that seven people died in the accident. Of them, three were men, three children and a woman. The bodies have been kept on a side of the road for now, he added.
Akther Hossain Khan said they were assisting the administration in the rescue operation.
Nazirhat highway police station officer-in-charge (OC) Adil Mahmud told Prothom Alo seven people of a family were killed in this road crash while they were on their way to the Maizbhandari shrine from Patia.
Details of the deceased were immediately unavailable, he added.