Bus runs over a child while fleeing after hitting university student in Rampura

A bus of the transport company, Victor Paribahan has run over a university student named Zahid Hasan (24) while he was getting down from Rampura Bridge U-loop in the capital.
When public started chasing the bus, it recklessly entered Hatirjheel road and killed a disabled child there. The tragic incident took place today, Thursday afternoon.
Deceased Zahid was a mechanical engineering student at a University in China. While talking to journalists at Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH), Zahid’s elder brother Imran Hossain said they live in Demra’s Staff Quarter. Zahid recently came to Bangladesh.
Describing the incident Imran Hossain said, “The two of us got out of the home this afternoon and took a bus to go shopping in Gulshan. After we got down from the bus on the Rampura Bridge, we started moving towards the Hatirjheel Road on foot. Zahid was walking behind me. Just at that moment, a bus of Victor Paribahan pushed him off the road. Then we rescued Zahid quickly and rushed him to the hospital.”
In the evening, acting officer-in-charge (OC) of Hatirjheel police station Abdur Rashid told Prothom Alo, when blood-soaked Zahid was taken to Dhaka Medical College Hospital at around 5:15pm, physicians declared him dead.
When the public chased the bus, it drove recklessly onto the Hatirjheel Road running over a physically disabled child named Mehedi Hasan (13). The child was killed on the spot. Mehedi used to live with his family in Pallabi’s Kalshi. He came to Hatirjheel area with his mother to beg on the street.
The OC said they have seized the Victor Paribahan bus along with its driver.
In a sniffled voice Imran Hossain said, “Zahid was supposed to fly back to China on 25 August to resume his classes. Everything got lost before that. Our parents are left utterly shocked at the news of Zahid’s death.”
Zahid’s village home is in Bhaberchar area under Munshiganj’s Gajaria upazila. His father’s name is Modasser Ali. He was the third among three brothers and a sister.