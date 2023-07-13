Bus runs over a child while fleeing after hitting university student in Rampura

A bus of the transport company, Victor Paribahan has run over a university student named Zahid Hasan (24) while he was getting down from Rampura Bridge U-loop in the capital.

When public started chasing the bus, it recklessly entered Hatirjheel road and killed a disabled child there. The tragic incident took place today, Thursday afternoon.

Deceased Zahid was a mechanical engineering student at a University in China. While talking to journalists at Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH), Zahid’s elder brother Imran Hossain said they live in Demra’s Staff Quarter. Zahid recently came to Bangladesh.