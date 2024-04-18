Over 600,000 illegal vehicles plying on the roads

Over 600,000 vehicles, which have no fitness certificates, have been plying illegally on the road across the country, resulting in accidents and deaths.

According to Bangladesh Road Transport Authority (BRTA), there are around 6 million vehicles in the country.

Of these vehicles, around 4.4 million are motorcycles which don't need fitness certificates.

Of the remaining 1.6 million vehicles, around 618,000 vehicles have no fitness certificates.

Although these vehicles need mandatory fitness certificates, they are plying illegally on the road.

As per government and non-government estimation, deaths in road accidents are increasing every year.

According to BRTA, a total of 4138 people died in road accidents in 2019, which increases to 5024 in 2023.

Private organisation Road Safety Foundation records 5211 deaths in 2019 and 6524 in 2023.

After two big road accidents occurred on Tuesday and Wednesday, the issue of disorder on the road came up for discussion anew.

Fourteen people died on Wednesday as a cement-laden truck from Khulna rammed three easybikes, a private car and a small truck waiting in a queue at the toll plaza of Gabkhan bridge in Jhalakathi.

On Tuesday, 15 people died as a bus collided with a truck which was carrying passengers. The bus had no route permit and updated fitness certificate. Those who died were passengers of the truck. As per the law, trucks cannot carry passengers.