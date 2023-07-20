Accident

6 killed in collision between CNG-run auto-rickshaw and microbus in Sylhet

The bodies of people who died in a road crash in Sylhet are brought to Sylhet MAG Osmai Medical College Hospital on 20 July 2023.
Six people were killed in a collision between a CNG-run auto-rickshaw and a microbus in Sylhet on Thursday morning.

The accident took place in Khagail area on Sylhet-Companiganj regional highway.

Details of the deceased were immediately unavailable.

Police and local sources said the accident took place at around 8:00 am, leaving six people dead on the spot and two others injured as both vehicles fell into a roadside canal after the accident.

A microbus and a CNG-run auto-rickshaw fall into a roadside canal after a road accident in Khagail area on Sylhet-Companiganj regional highway on 20 July 2013.
The injured were taken to the MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital, Sylhet.

Sylhet (Companyganj and Gaoainghat circle) senior assistant superintendent of police Prabas Kumar Singha said five of the deceased were the passenger of the auto-rickshaw and another was the passenger of microbus.

Both the vehicles fell into the roadside canal and police were conducting a rescue operation, he added.

