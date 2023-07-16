Water bus hit by bulkhead capsizes in Buriganga, 30 missing

Imran Hossain, a passenger of the capsized water bus, told Prothom Alo, “I boarded the water bus from Lalkuthi ghat to go to Keraniganj. As I didn’t get any place at the deck, I sat on the rooftop. As far I can assume, there were 55 to 60 passengers on the water bus. Some of the passengers including me started to swim as the water bus got hit by the bulkhead. We were rescued by the boatmen who were nearby. Most of the passengers on the deck have drowned.”

Rezaul Islam, sub-inspector (SI) of Sadarghat river police station, told Prothom Alo, “We could not know how many passengers of the water bus remain missing. The divers of the fire service started a rescue operation at 9:00 in the night. The bulkhead has been seized.”