Road accident kills 7 in Pirojpur

Some seven people were killed as a bus ran over an easy bike and a motorcycle in Pirojpur. The accident occurred at around 12:00 pm in the Beltala area of Pirojpur Sadar upazila on Friday.

Pirojpur Sadar police station officer-in-charge (OC) Ashikuzzaman confirmed the deaths of seven people to Prothom Alo.

He said the deceased persons were passengers on the easy bike and motorcycle riders. The OC further said a team of police has reached the spot and rescue operation is underway.

More to follow…