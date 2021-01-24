One killed in Jashore road accident

A man was killed as a truck hit his motorbike in the town’s New Khairtola area on Saturday night.

The deceased was identified as Md. Sabuj Islam, 32, son of Sahidul Islam resident of Baluhar area in Kotchandpur upazila of Jhenidah district.

Police and witnesses said, the accident took place at New Khairtola area on the Jashore-Jhenidah Road around 7.30pm when a truck hit his motorbike leaving him seriously injured.