2 including wife of expatriate killed in road crash after receiving him at airport

Two people died while six others were critically injured as a microbus crashed into a roadside tree after losing control on the Dhaka-Chattogram Highway in Feni Sadar upazila on Saturday morning, reports UNB.

The deceased are Jannatul Ferdous, 36, wife of Kuwait expatriate Belal Hossain of Gobindarapur village under Daganbhuiyan upazila of Feni and the microbus driver Imam Hossain Ripon, 23, son of Abdul Matin Babul Miah of Dakshin Mohammadpur village under Senbagh upazila of Noakhali.

Belal, 45, is among the injured. The other five injured are Saber Hossain, 14, Sabbir Hossain, 10, Fahmida Aktar, 22, Sharif Uddin, 30, Limon Hossain, 8. They are receiving treatment at Feni Sadar Hospital.

Highway police and fire service department said the group was returning home to their village in Gobindarapur after receiving Belal at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport.

The accident occurred Saturday morning when the speeding microbus hit a roadside tree, presumably after losing control on the highway. The driver died on the spot. Seven were rushed to the hospital as injured, but Jannatul died by the time they arrived.

Mostafa Kamal, officer-in-charge of Feni Highway police station, confirmed the tragedy saying that the bodies of Jannatul and Ripon were sent to the morgue for autopsies.

The bodies will be handed over to their respective families upon completion of legal formalities, the OC added.