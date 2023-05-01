3 siblings killed in Sirajganj road crash

Two brothers and a sister were killed and two others injured in a head-on collision between a bus and an ambulance on Dhaka-Bogura Highway in Raiganj upazila of Sirajganj on Monday evening, said police.

Mashiur Rahman, 40, his brother Abdul Baten, 38, and their sister Ranu Akter, 22, were children of Manik Uddin of Debiganj upazila of Panchagarh district.

Identities of the injured could not be known immediately.