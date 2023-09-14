Fire in Krishi Market: 17 units of fire service engaged in dousing fire 

A devastating fire broke out in the capital's Mohammadpur Krishi Market. The fire started after 3:30 am on Thursday. At least 17 units of the fire service are working to control the fire.
Fire service control room officer Rashed Bin Khaled confirmed this to Prothom Alo.
According to the control room of the fire service, they were informed about the fire at Mohammadpur Krishi Market at 3:43 am Thursday. Later, 11 units of the fire service went to the spot and started working to control the fire. Two other units later joined them.
The control room also reported that four more units of the fire service were engaged in extinguishing the fire at around 6:30 am on Thursday. Even after three hours, the fire had not yet been brought under control.
Rashid bin Khaled, the officer at the control room of the fire service, stated that the cause of the fire is still unknown.
Meanwhile, Sub-Inspector (SI) Deblal Sarkar of Mohammadpur Police Station informed Prothom Alo that they came to know about the fire at around 4:00 in the morning today.
Police promptly arrived at the scene. As of now, there have been no reports of casualties.
Debalal Sarkar also mentioned that many residents have gathered at the scene, and many of them assisted in extinguishing the fire.