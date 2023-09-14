Fire in Krishi Market: 17 units of fire service engaged in dousing fire 

A devastating fire broke out in the capital's Mohammadpur Krishi Market. The fire started after 3:30 am on Thursday. At least 17 units of the fire service are working to control the fire.

Fire service control room officer Rashed Bin Khaled confirmed this to Prothom Alo.

According to the control room of the fire service, they were informed about the fire at Mohammadpur Krishi Market at 3:43 am Thursday. Later, 11 units of the fire service went to the spot and started working to control the fire. Two other units later joined them.