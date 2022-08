Two local leaders of the ruling Awami League were killed and two others sustained injuries when their car crashed into a lorry at Pahartali of Chattogram city Monday, reports UNB.

The deceased were identified as Mohammad Nasir, 40, general secretary of ward no.2 Awami League committee of of Sitakunda Upazila; and Jubo League president of the same ward Mohammad Kamal Uddin.

The injured were identified as Raju Chowdhury, 60, president of Banshbaria Union Awami League and Ismail Hossain, 65, president of ward no. 2 Awami League. They are undergoing treatment at Chittagong Medical College and Hospital.