Police officer killed in Feni bike accident

A newly appointed sub-inspector of police was killed while his friend sustained serious injuries when a speeding tractor crashed into their bike in Feni district on Tuesday night, police said, reports UNB.
The accident occurred on the busy Chourasta-Maizdi Road at Chengarpole in Choumuhani of Feni district around 7:00pm when 31-year-old Mizanur Rahman Rony was on his way to join duty at the Begumganj Model Police Station.
Sub-inspector of Sudharam Model Police Station, Yusuf, said the tractor hit the bike at a high speed, leaving Mizanur and his friend Zahidul Islam, the pillion rider, badly injured.
The two were immediately rushed to Noakhali General Hospital, where Mizanur succumbed to his injuries around 9:00 pm, the officer said. “Zahidul has been shifted to a hospital in Dhaka for better treatment.”
Mizanur, son of Sirajuddoula of Shonagazi upazila, was recently appointed as a sub-inspector at the Begumganj Model Police Station, said the officer-in-charge.