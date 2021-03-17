Police officer killed in Feni bike accident

A newly appointed sub-inspector of police was killed while his friend sustained serious injuries when a speeding tractor crashed into their bike in Feni district on Tuesday night, police said, reports UNB.

The accident occurred on the busy Chourasta-Maizdi Road at Chengarpole in Choumuhani of Feni district around 7:00pm when 31-year-old Mizanur Rahman Rony was on his way to join duty at the Begumganj Model Police Station.