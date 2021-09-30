Accident

Policeman killed in Savar collision

Prothom Alo English Desk
Road accident
Prothom Alo illustration

A policeman riding a motorcycle was killed in a collision with a truck at Savar on the outskirts of the capital, local police station confirmed, reports BSS.

Police identified the deceased as constable of EPZ-based Armed Police Battalion Forhad Hossain, 31, son of Abul Khayer of Nandapur village at Nababganj Upazila in Dinajpur district.

The accident took place around 8:00pm on Wednesday as the motorbike carrying Forhad and his colleague Yousuf Hossain was hit by a covered van on the Tongi-Ashulia-EPZ Road in Narsinghpur area, said Farhad Husain, sub-inspector of the Ashulia police station.

The accident left Forhad dead on the spot and injured Yousuf who is now being treated at a local hospital, he added.

The covered van managed to flee the scene after the accident.

The victim’s body has been sent to the Suhrawardy Medical College Hospital in Dhaka for autopsy.

