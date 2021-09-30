Policeman killed in Savar collision

The accident took place around 8:00pm on Wednesday as the motorbike carrying Forhad and his colleague Yousuf Hossain was hit by a covered van on the Tongi-Ashulia-EPZ Road in Narsinghpur area, said Farhad Husain, sub-inspector of the Ashulia police station.
The accident left Forhad dead on the spot and injured Yousuf who is now being treated at a local hospital, he added.
The covered van managed to flee the scene after the accident.
The victim’s body has been sent to the Suhrawardy Medical College Hospital in Dhaka for autopsy.